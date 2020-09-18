(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday has called a European Parliament resolution that condemns Ankara's seismic exploration activities in the eastern Mediterranean Sea "unacceptable."

Earlier in the day, members of the European Parliament voted 601-57 in favor, with 36 abstentions, to call on Turkey to immediately end "further illegal exploration and drilling activities" in the region. In a statement, Ankara slammed the decision of lawmakers in Brussels.

"The decision taken by the European Parliament regarding our country and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, which has been taken for the sake of solidarity and for serving the vested interests of some of its member states, does not reflect reality and is unacceptable in many respects. The adoption of such a biased decision, despite our attempts at all levels, in no way corresponds with goodwill and common sense," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

According to Ankara, neither the European Parliament, nor the EU itself, has the power to determine the borders of other countries. However, the Turkish government remains open for dialogue and cooperation to solve the ongoing dispute, the ministry added.

Tensions have flared in the region as Turkish seismic exploration vessels conduct surveys in waters that both Greece and Cyprus claim to be part of their exclusive economic zones. The Greek armed forces were put on high alert as Turkey's Oruc Reis vessel conducted surveys near the island of Kastellorizo, which is owned by Greece but located just one mile from the Turkish coast.

The Oruc Reis returned to port earlier in the week, although a Navtex maritime advisory for drilling operations off the coast of Cyprus has been extended through October 12.