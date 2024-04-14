Turkey calls for end of escalation after Iran attack on Israel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Turkey on Sunday called on all parties to refrain from further escalation that could spiral into a regional war, after Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel sent middle East tensions soaring.

"Today we are sending our message calling for an end to the escalation, to Iranian officials and to Western countries that have influence over Israel," Turkey's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Israel's attack against the Iranian embassy in Damascus, contrary to international law, provoked our concern. The Iranian reprisal... showed yet again that events can quickly transform into a regional war", it said.

A diplomatic source earlier said that Turkey Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian that Turkey, which shares a border with Iran, wanted to avoid "a new escalation in the region".