Turkey Calls For End Of Escalation After Iran Attack On Israel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2024 | 09:20 PM
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Turkey on Sunday called on all parties to refrain from further escalation that could spiral into a regional war, after Iran's unprecedented attack on Israel sent middle East tensions soaring.
"Today we are sending our message calling for an end to the escalation, to Iranian officials and to Western countries that have influence over Israel," Turkey's foreign ministry said in a statement.
"Israel's attack against the Iranian embassy in Damascus, contrary to international law, provoked our concern. The Iranian reprisal... showed yet again that events can quickly transform into a regional war", it said.
A diplomatic source earlier said that Turkey Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian that Turkey, which shares a border with Iran, wanted to avoid "a new escalation in the region".
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024
I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win
CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..
NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes
Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party
Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof
PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah
Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur
CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing
More Stories From World
-
Sydney mall attacker identified, 'nothing' to suggest terror motive7 minutes ago
-
Liverpool's title challenge in tatters after Crystal Palace defeat8 minutes ago
-
Fear grips key city in Sudan's Darfur as fragile peace breaks down38 minutes ago
-
Syria says Iran exercised 'right to self-defence' in attack on Israel48 minutes ago
-
France on course for Grand Slam decider with women's Six Nations win over Italy58 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz's French Open build-up suffers blow with Barcelona withdrawal1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table1 hour ago
-
RugbyU: Challenge Cup result2 hours ago
-
EU ministers to discuss Iran's attack on Israel: Borrell2 hours ago
-
Scheffler tries to hold off Morikawa as Masters final round begins2 hours ago
-
Clement slams 'not good enough' Rangers' after shock Ross County loss2 hours ago
-
Cameroon opens museum honouring oldest sub-Saharan kingdom2 hours ago