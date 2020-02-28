UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Calls For No-fly Zone Over Syria's Idlib: Presidency

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:49 PM

Turkey calls for no-fly zone over Syria's Idlib: presidency

Turkey on Friday called on the international community to establish a no-fly zone over the northwestern province of Idlib to protect civilians from Syrian regime bombardments a day after the killing of 33 Turkish soldiers

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Turkey on Friday called on the international community to establish a no-fly zone over the northwestern province of Idlib to protect civilians from Syrian regime bombardments a day after the killing of 33 Turkish soldiers.

"The international community must act to protect civilians and impose a no-fly-zone," Fahrettin Altun, communications director at the Turkish presidency, said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Twitter Idlib From

Recent Stories

President asks people to avoid public gatherings i ..

4 seconds ago

Austria Implements 26 Investment Projects in Russi ..

50 seconds ago

Kashmir is unfinished agenda of the partition: Min ..

52 seconds ago

NLF to hold "Cultural Carnival" on March 7

2 minutes ago

Solution of Kashmir dispute is guarantor of nation ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo shares plunge on escalating virus fears

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.