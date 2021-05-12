Turkey Calls for Sending International Forces to Protect Palestinians - Cavusoglu

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, amid a fresh escalation of tensions in the middle East, that the condemnation of Israel's actions was not enough, specific steps were needed, for example, sending an "international protection force" for the Palestinians.

Cavusoglu is in Saudi Arabia on a visit, during which he held talks with his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

"Condemnation is not enough, we need to take action. Today we made some proposals, in particular, to create an executive group at the level of foreign ministers of the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

But the main thing is to protect the civilian population of Palestine. Today, we called for accelerating efforts to create a mechanism for such protection, including sending an international protection force," Cavusoglu said in an interview with the Anadolu agency in Riyadh.

He also said that Turkey intended to seek the convocation of an extraordinary meeting of the UN General Assembly in connection with the aggravation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Cavusoglu added that "attacks by Israel must be stopped and, within the framework of international law, the Palestinians' rights must be returned to them."