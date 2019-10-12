UrduPoint.com
Turkey Calls On Europe To Repatriate Foreign Fighters From Syria - Parliament Speaker

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 04:57 PM

Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop on Saturday called on the European countries to take back their citizens that joined the ranks of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) from Syria and prosecute them in their home countries

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop on Saturday called on the European countries to take back their citizens that joined the ranks of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) from Syria and prosecute them in their home countries.

Sentop spoke while addressing the third Conference of Speakers of the Parliaments on counterterrorism and strengthening regional cooperation that opened in Istanbul earlier in the day.

"The situation with foreign fighters who have joined IS and the PKK [the Kurdistan Workers' Party] is a serious test for all of us. The countries from which these terrorists came, especially European countries, must return their citizens from the region and prosecute them," Sentop said, as quoted by the CNN Turk broadcaster.

The speaker added that the Turkish operation in Syria supported international efforts to ensure safe and voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

On Wednesday, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in Syria's north, hitting the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). Turkey justified its actions by claiming that the SDF was affiliated with the PKK, which Ankara designates as a terrorist organization. The operation has been condemned by Syria, most Arab nations and Western countries.

