Turkey Calls on Greece to Restart Eastern Mediterranean Talks in January

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that Turkey supported the resumption of negotiations with Greece in January in connection with the dispute between the two countries over maritime borders in the Eastern Mediterranean.

"As Turkey, we want to make an official invitation. As of today, we urge Greece to start exploratory talks, with the first meeting to be held within the month of January," Cavusoglu said.

Since the discovery of significant gas reserves in the region a decade ago, Greece and Turkey have been engaged in renewed disputes over maritime borders.

The deepening rift between the two countries has widened with Turkey's decision to enhance energy exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and the deal Ankara made with Libya's official government.

Although Turkey and Greece had agreed on the general principles of NATO-led deconfliction talks in October 2020, no further negotiations were held.