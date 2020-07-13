UrduPoint.com
Turkey Calls On Haftar's Troops To Withdraw From Sirte, Jufra - Cavusoglu

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 03:30 PM

Turkey Calls on Haftar's Troops to Withdraw From Sirte, Jufra - Cavusoglu

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Units of the Libyan National Army, headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, must withdraw from Sirte and Jufra, and if they fail to do so a military operation against them will be launched, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

"Haftar must withdraw from Sirte and Jufra. We have told this the Russian side. Military preparations for an operation in Sirte are underway, although we still await some settlement at the negotiations table. But if he does not withdraw, we will show determination," Cavusoglu said, as aired by TRT broadcaster.

Turkey believes that the crisis in Libya can only be resolved politically, the foreign minister stressed.

"Although the ceasefire is currently maintained, it does not serve the interests of the Libyan government, as it has concerns that Haftar may not be sincere. We believe he is trying to win time and prepares an attack again. The Libyan government thinks it is necessary to see a road map first, and if the road map contains convenient conditions, then it will agree upon a ceasefire. This is a proper approach," Cavusoglu added.

