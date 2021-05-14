MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Friday called on the world to take urgent measures to immediately stop Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip.

"It was heard with concern that Israel started to launch tank and artillery fires into the Gaza Strip. We call on international community to take measures to immediately stop the attacks which cause the rise of loss of innocent lives," the ministry stated.

The ministry also accused Israel of using disproportionate force and expressed Turkey's full support for Palestinians.

The situation on the border between Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip escalated on Monday evening. Since the start of the escalation, around 1,750 rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. Israel has responded by launching multiple strikes against Gaza, some of them targeting militants' facilities.