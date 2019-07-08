Turkey calls on restoring dialogue channel under new elected Greek leader

Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday called on reviving dialogue channels with Greece in an effort to enhance bilateral ties under the new-elected Greek leader

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Turkish Foreign Ministry on Monday called on reviving dialogue channels with Greece in an effort to enhance bilateral ties under the new-elected Greek leader.

In a statement, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy congratulated Greek main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis for his victory in the general elections on Sunday.

"We want to swiftly revitalize existing dialogue channels and start our contacts as soon as possible to address issues on our agenda," he said.

Late on Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Mitsotakis by phone hours after Greek main opposition's victory.

The phone call made by the Turkish leader and Foreign Ministry's statement came as the two neighbouring countries have historically turbulent relations due to differences over borders.

Greek conservative New Democracy (ND) party won Greece's first post-bailout elections and parliamentary majority, according to the estimates on the first official results, the Greek Interior Ministry announced.

Mitsotakis will be sworn in at Athens presidential mansion on Monday as new prime minister and outgoing Alexis Tsipras will hand over.