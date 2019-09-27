UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Can Buy US Patriot Anti-Aircraft System, Along With Russian S-400s - Erdogan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 04:39 PM

Turkey Can Buy US Patriot Anti-Aircraft System, Along With Russian S-400s - Erdogan

Turkey can purchase Patriot missile defense systems from the United States, along with Russian S-400 systems, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Turkey can purchase Patriot missile defense systems from the United States, along with Russian S-400 systems, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"I have made them an offer. I told [US President Donald] Trump: 'we can buy Patriot from you together with [Russian] S-400.' They responded: 'If you are serious, let's work on it.' If you can move it through the [US] congress, we will work as well. And if we receive such an offer, then we will also have an alternative defense system," Erdogan told Turkish journalists, as quoted by the Milliyet newspaper.

The United States has repeatedly objected against Ankara's purchase of the S-400, saying that the weapon system is incompatible with NATO security standards and might compromise the operations of the new fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets.

Washington announced in July its decision to suspend Turkey's participation in the F-35 international program over its purchase of the S-400s, adding that the country would be completely removed from the project by late March 2020.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Turkey Trump Buy Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan March July Congress 2020 From Weapon

Recent Stories

Parks and Horticulture Authority(PHA) initiates ar ..

1 minute ago

Court awards life imprisonment to murder accused, ..

1 minute ago

Ukrainian Security, Defense Council Secretary Subm ..

1 minute ago

Accused of double-murder case convicted

1 minute ago

Khaqan Abbasi seeks additional facilities in jail

8 minutes ago

Mufti Ghulam Mustafa Rizvi discharged from hospita ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.