Turkey Can Buy US Patriot Anti-Aircraft System, Along With Russian S-400s - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Turkey can purchase Patriot missile defense systems from the United States, along with Russian S-400 systems, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"I have made them an offer. I told [US President Donald] Trump: 'we can buy Patriot from you together with [Russian] S-400.' They responded: 'If you are serious, let's work on it.' If you can move it through the [US] congress, we will work as well. And if we receive such an offer, then we will also have an alternative defense system," Erdogan told Turkish journalists, as quoted by the Milliyet newspaper.

The United States has repeatedly objected against Ankara's purchase of the S-400, saying that the weapon system is incompatible with NATO security standards and might compromise the operations of the new fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets.

Washington announced in July its decision to suspend Turkey's participation in the F-35 international program over its purchase of the S-400s, adding that the country would be completely removed from the project by late March 2020.