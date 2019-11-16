UrduPoint.com
Turkey Can Buy US Patriot Systems, But Rejects Conditions On Russian S-400s - Erdogan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:41 AM

Turkey Can Buy US Patriot Systems, But Rejects Conditions on Russian S-400s - Erdogan

Ankara might buy US Patriot systems, but it considers the US requests to get rid of Russia's air defense systems S-400 an infringement upon its sovereignty, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday, following talks with US leader Donald Trump

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Ankara might buy US Patriot systems, but it considers the US requests to get rid of Russia's air defense systems S-400 an infringement upon its sovereignty, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday, following talks with US leader Donald Trump.

"We believe that the request to fully get rid of S-400 is not right. We cannot fully get rid of S-400 and switch to Patriot. We said we could buy Patriot, but when we buy it, we cannot get rid of S-400. This is our sovereign right," Erdogan told Turkish reporters on the return flight from Washington, as quoted by the NTV broadcaster.

The Turkish president said that his visit to the US had been generally positive, adding that the dialogue was needed to overcome differences.

"We want to achieve a positive result on [deliveries of US fighters] F-35. But this time, I saw a more positive and constructive approach to this topic from Trump," Erdogan said.

Russia began deliveries of S-400s in mid-July. Washington has asked Turkey to cancel the purchase, suggesting it would not sell its F-35 jets to Ankara otherwise.

