UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Can Cooperate With Any Country Despite Being NATO Member - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 02:32 PM

Turkey Can Cooperate With Any Country Despite Being NATO Member - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

In spite of being a member of the NATO, Turkey has the right to cooperate with other countries if this serves its interests, and no one can prevent this cooperation, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday amid Washington's plans to slap Turkey with sanctions over purchasing Russia's S-400 air defense systems

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) In spite of being a member of the NATO, Turkey has the right to cooperate with other countries if this serves its interests, and no one can prevent this cooperation, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday amid Washington's plans to slap Turkey with sanctions over purchasing Russia's S-400 air defense systems.

"It is impossible to exclude Turkey from the NATO. The alliance makes decisions by consensus, and even if just one country opposes it, the decision will not be made.

Therefore, talks about 'emphasis shift' are just a political manipulation. We have been a NATO member for over 50 years, and we remain a NATO member. However, we do not belong to anyone. Turkey is open to the whole world. It will go where its interests are, and no one can prevent it," Cavusoglu said, as aired by TGRT broadcaster.

Although Turkey wants to enter the European Union, it will not be waiting for its consent forever, Cavusoglu added.

Related Topics

NATO World Russia Turkey Washington European Union Alliance From

Recent Stories

BISE AJK announces Matric, class 10th result

6 minutes ago

Hamza Ali Abbasi wants Mohsin Abbas to be made a h ..

19 minutes ago

French submarine lost in 1968 located in Mediterra ..

3 minutes ago

Asian markets sink as traders consider Fed rate cu ..

20 minutes ago

UN nuclear watchdog's chief dies at age of 72

3 minutes ago

Russia, China to Hold Talks on Signing Defense Coo ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.