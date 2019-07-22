Turkey Can Cooperate With Any Country Despite Being NATO Member - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

(@imziishan)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) In spite of being a member of the NATO, Turkey has the right to cooperate with other countries if this serves its interests, and no one can prevent this cooperation, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday amid Washington's plans to slap Turkey with sanctions over purchasing Russia's S-400 air defense systems.

"It is impossible to exclude Turkey from the NATO. The alliance makes decisions by consensus, and even if just one country opposes it, the decision will not be made.

Therefore, talks about 'emphasis shift' are just a political manipulation. We have been a NATO member for over 50 years, and we remain a NATO member. However, we do not belong to anyone. Turkey is open to the whole world. It will go where its interests are, and no one can prevent it," Cavusoglu said, as aired by TGRT broadcaster.

Although Turkey wants to enter the European Union, it will not be waiting for its consent forever, Cavusoglu added.