Turkey Can Provide Free PCR-Tests to Russian Travelers Before Departure - Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) To facilitate the compliance of Russian travelers with their government's requirement to take two COVID-19 tests when returning from abroad, Turkey is ready to arrange for free pre-departure PCR testing, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy told Sputnik.

"Turkish PCR testing centers are well developed now. Turkey has the capacity to arrange for PCR testing in hotels. This was quite successfully implemented last year. It fully meets the requirements of the Russian delegation, which will arrive in our country. We will do our best to satisfy their demands to the fullest," Ersoy said.

According to the minister, Turkey is a country that is capable of "making quick and flexible decisions and quickly adapting to rules.

"We will swiftly implement all necessary requirements. It is important that during the phase of safe tourism and controlled pandemic, both Russian and Turkish authorities have a clear mind, everybody feels safe, and public health is guarded to the fullest," he said.

On May 17, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova held talks with Ersoy and Ibrahim Kalin, the Turkish president's foreign policy adviser. They agreed that a Russian delegation will travel to Turkey to assess if conditions are suitable for resuming bilateral air travel.

Russia suspended flights to Turkey for the initial period from April 15 - June 1 after a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in Turkey in April, which prompted the country to lock down from April 29-May 17.