Turkey Can Recall Ambassador From Abu Dhabi Over UAE-Israeli Peace Deal - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Turkey can recall its ambassador from Abu Dhabi in reaction to the US-brokered peace deal between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

The deal will see the two countries fully normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties.

Earlier in the day, Erdogan's adviser, Yasin Aktay, told Sputnik that Turkey believes that the agreement violates Palestine's rights.

"We can recall our ambassador from Abu Dhabi if need arises, since we support Palestine and will not give its rights away," Erdogan told reporters.

Palestine's Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday it was recalling its top diplomat in Abu Dhabi in protest over the UAE's decision to normalize diplomatic ties with Israel.