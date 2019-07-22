UrduPoint.com
Turkey Can Respond To Washington's Sanctions Over S-400 Purchase - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 02:29 PM

Turkey Can Respond to Washington's Sanctions Over S-400 Purchase - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkey can provide a response to the sanctions that Washington intends to impose on it over its purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense systems, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday, stressing that the retaliatory measures could be related to Turkey's Incirlik Air Base, where the US Air Force is present

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Turkey can provide a response to the sanctions that Washington intends to impose on it over its purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense systems, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday, stressing that the retaliatory measures could be related to Turkey's Incirlik Air Base, where the US Air Force is present.

The United States has recently announced the decision not to sell its F-35 fighter jets to Turkey after the start of Russia's S-400s deliveries to the country.

"If the United States imposes sanctions, we will provide a necessary response. A step related to the Incirlik Air Base can also be taken.

This is neither a threat nor blackmailing, this is a natural position, given the current circumstances," Cavusoglu said, as aired by TGRT broadcaster.

"Turkey has a serious stand on its domestic weapon production. We want to produce our own fighters. However, F-35 is a new technology, this is why we have joined the program as partners and have provided $1.4 billion. But since a bad scenario materializes and we are not given it, then, it is Turkey's natural right to close its deficit, as we have done, purchasing S-400s. We will pursue our own interests exclusively and will seek alternatives," Cavusoglu added.

