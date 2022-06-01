UrduPoint.com

Turkey Canceling Entry COVID-19 PCR Tests From June 1 - Interior Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Turkey Canceling Entry COVID-19 PCR Tests From June 1 - Interior Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Turkey is canceling PCR tests for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to enter the country through all border crossing points from June 1, the country's Interior Ministry said in a statement.

"Assessing the current situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic, from June 1, entry into the country through all border crossing points does not require a report of a negative PCR test with a negative result up to 72 hours before entry or a negative rapid antigen test taken within up to 48 hours from the moment of entry," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Turkey June Border All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Produc ..

OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Production Deal Amid Sanctions - Rep ..

2 hours ago
 US to Announce Extra Steps to Bolster Ukraine's De ..

US to Announce Extra Steps to Bolster Ukraine's Defense in 'Coming Days' - State ..

2 hours ago
 Prosecutors Ask US Court to Delay Hearing on Ilya ..

Prosecutors Ask US Court to Delay Hearing on Ilya Lichtenstein Case Due to Plea ..

2 hours ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

Tennis: French Open results - 2nd update

2 hours ago
 KMC launches drive to clean drains in Karachi

KMC launches drive to clean drains in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Rs 1.22 bn earmarked for rehabilitation of additio ..

Rs 1.22 bn earmarked for rehabilitation of additional families of Mangla Dam aff ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.