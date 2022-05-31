Turkey Cancels Some NATO Drills Over Montreux Convention Provisions - Cavusoglu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Turkey has canceled and postponed some NATO drills over provisions of the Montreux Convention on not allowing passage of warships to the Black Sea, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"We have taken on a mediating role inside this process (the Ukraine conflict) ... But will Turkey be able to play this role if it gets involved in sanctions (against Russia) ... And there are many who see the benefit of our non-sanctions policy, led by the European countries.

We introduced the Montreux Convention, we are forced to leave our airspace open. Even going beyond the Convention, we ask Russia about the ships, there were NATO exercises that were planned in advance. We have canceled them and postponed them. That is, we play an important role," Cavusoglu told Anadolu reporters.

The minister added that the West has some questions to Turkey over not imposing sanctions against Moscow but Ankara will not change its position.