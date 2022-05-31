UrduPoint.com

Turkey Cancels Some NATO Drills Over Montreux Convention Provisions - Cavusoglu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2022 | 06:16 PM

Turkey Cancels Some NATO Drills Over Montreux Convention Provisions - Cavusoglu

Turkey has canceled and postponed some NATO drills over provisions of the Montreux Convention on not allowing passage of warships to the Black Sea, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) Turkey has canceled and postponed some NATO drills over provisions of the Montreux Convention on not allowing passage of warships to the Black Sea, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"We have taken on a mediating role inside this process (the Ukraine conflict) ... But will Turkey be able to play this role if it gets involved in sanctions (against Russia) ... And there are many who see the benefit of our non-sanctions policy, led by the European countries.

We introduced the Montreux Convention, we are forced to leave our airspace open. Even going beyond the Convention, we ask Russia about the ships, there were NATO exercises that were planned in advance. We have canceled them and postponed them. That is, we play an important role," Cavusoglu told Anadolu reporters.

The minister added that the West has some questions to Turkey over not imposing sanctions against Moscow but Ankara will not change its position.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Ankara

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says Pakistan pressurized to recognize ..

Imran Khan says Pakistan pressurized to recognize Israel

15 minutes ago
 Vietnam reports 1,010 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reports 1,010 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Big tobacco's environmental impact 'devastating': ..

Big tobacco's environmental impact 'devastating': WHO

1 minute ago
 Moscow Engaged in Active Talks on JCPOA Revival Wi ..

Moscow Engaged in Active Talks on JCPOA Revival Without Amendments - Lavrov

1 minute ago
 Moscow Expels 1 Employee of Montenegrin Embassy in ..

Moscow Expels 1 Employee of Montenegrin Embassy in Retaliation - Foreign Ministr ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Navy Organizes Annual Safety Review & Saf ..

Pakistan Navy Organizes Annual Safety Review & Safety Seminar

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.