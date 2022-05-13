UrduPoint.com

Turkey Cannot Assess Positively Plans For Finland, Sweden To Join NATO Yet - Erdogan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2022 | 05:15 PM

Turkey Cannot Assess Positively Plans for Finland, Sweden to Join NATO Yet - Erdogan

Turkey is following the developments around plans for the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, and cannot assess the situation positively yeat, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) Turkey is following the developments around plans for the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, and cannot assess the situation positively yeat, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"We are following the process. But we do not have a positive opinion on this matter. Because before that, there was a mistake in connection with Greece. You are aware of Greece's behavior in the alliance towards Turkey ... The Scandinavian countries have a habit of showing 'hospitality' to terrorists, letting them into parliament.

Therefore, we cannot look positively at this yet," Erdogan told reporters.

In March, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance will fast-track the membership applications of Finland and Sweden if they decide to join. On Thursday, both Finland and Sweden officially confirmed their plans to join the alliance. The United States and Germany have already pledged support to the Nordic states if they choose to apply.

