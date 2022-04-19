Turkey cannot be forced to make a choice between Russia and Ukraine, the head of communications in the Turkish presidential office, Fahrettin Altun, said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Turkey cannot be forced to make a choice between Russia and Ukraine, the head of communications in the Turkish presidential office, Fahrettin Altun, said on Tuesday.

"Turkey enjoys confidence both in Russia and in Ukraine, with its sincere and realistic contribution to this process (of promoting peace), and showed that Ankara cannot be forced to make a choice between the Russian Federation and Ukraine," Altun was quoted as saying by the Turkish Anadolu news agency.

Altun added that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has been making diplomatic efforts since day one of the military operation in Ukraine to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and has repeatedly communicated with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the spokesman, the current situation obliges the West to reconsider its relationship with Turkey.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.