UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Cannot Continue With Presidential System'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 08:32 PM

Turkey cannot continue with presidential system'

The co-chair of Turkey's opposition People's Democratic Party (HDP) said on Wednesday that Turkey cannot continue under its new presidential system

Turkey (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The co-chair of Turkey's opposition People's Democratic Party (HDP) said on Wednesday that Turkey cannot continue under its new presidential system.

Speaking to his party's lawmakers, Sezai Temelli claimed the presidential system had thrown the country into a crisis. Warning of further crises, he added: "It is impossible to overcome the crisis with this system.

" Temelli called for a new option for Turkey's governance, saying: "Turkey cannot continue with the presidential system." He added: "A presidential system based on a president who belongs to a party does not comply with the history, culture, and tradition of this country."In April 2017, Turkish voters voted to switch Turkey from a parliamentary system to an executive presidential system of governance. The HDP campaigned against the changes.

Related Topics

Turkey April 2017 From Opposition

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes Measures to Reinvigorate Partnerships ..

7 minutes ago

Irfan and Naseem guide Pakistan U19 to victory in ..

13 minutes ago

AJK health centres to be linked with Pak hospitals ..

24 minutes ago

14 seamen dead in fire on Russian deep submersible ..

1 minute ago

Global trade woes hit German machine-tool makers

1 minute ago

Peshawar to become polythene bags free city soon: ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.