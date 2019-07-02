Turkey cannot continue with presidential system'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkey (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The co-chair of Turkey 's opposition People's Democratic Party (HDP) said on Wednesday that Turkey cannot continue under its new presidential system.

Speaking to his party's lawmakers, Sezai Temelli claimed the presidential system had thrown the country into a crisis. Warning of further crises, he added: "It is impossible to overcome the crisis with this system.

" Temelli called for a new option for Turkey's governance, saying: "Turkey cannot continue with the presidential system." He added: "A presidential system based on a president who belongs to a party does not comply with the history, culture, and tradition of this country."In April 2017, Turkish voters voted to switch Turkey from a parliamentary system to an executive presidential system of governance. The HDP campaigned against the changes.