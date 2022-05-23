UrduPoint.com

Turkey Cannot 'Put Aside' Swedish Sanctions Against Ankara - Erdogan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Turkey Cannot 'Put Aside' Swedish Sanctions Against Ankara - Erdogan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2022) Turkey cannot "put aside" Stockholm's sanctions against Ankara when discussing Sweden's NATO membership, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that Turkey had blocked the start of the process of considering the application for Finland and Sweden to join NATO. Erdogan said that Ankara cannot say "yes" to the membership of Finland and Sweden in NATO, because it cannot believe their assurances about relations with representatives of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is banned in Turkey.

If Turkey agrees, NATO, according to Erdogan, "will not be a security organization, but will become a place where there will be many representatives of terrorists." Countries cannot be accepted into an alliance without the unanimous approval of all its members.

"While the vital role we play in NATO and the international organizations of which we are members is obvious, some of our allies are still talking about the lifting of sanctions. We cannot put aside the Swedish sanctions against us," Erdogan said.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Stockholm Ankara Alliance Sweden Finland Tayyip Erdogan All

Recent Stories

Liton, Mushfiqur hit fifties to inspire Bangladesh ..

Liton, Mushfiqur hit fifties to inspire Bangladesh recovery

3 minutes ago
 Sandstorm forces closure of Iraqi airports, public ..

Sandstorm forces closure of Iraqi airports, public buildings

3 minutes ago
 Body of drowned motorcyclist retrieved from Taleer ..

Body of drowned motorcyclist retrieved from Taleeri canal

3 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Exchange of Medvedchuk for Surrendere ..

Kremlin Says Exchange of Medvedchuk for Surrendered Azov Militants Hardly Possib ..

3 minutes ago
 NATO Plans to Supply Weapons to Moldova Raise Ques ..

NATO Plans to Supply Weapons to Moldova Raise Questions in Russia - Moscow

11 minutes ago
 New York City Mayor Declares Emergency Over Shorta ..

New York City Mayor Declares Emergency Over Shortage of Baby Formula

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.