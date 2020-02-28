UrduPoint.com
Turkey Cannot Request NATO's Military Support On Syria Under Article 5 - Luxembourg

Turkey Cannot Request NATO's Military Support on Syria Under Article 5 - Luxembourg

Turkey has the right to request military consultation from NATO regarding its Syrian operations within the Article 4 framework but not military intervention in the Article 5 context as the country did not seek authorization from the alliance to embark on its operation in Syria, Foreign Minister of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn said Friday in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Turkey has the right to request military consultation from NATO regarding its Syrian operations within the Article 4 framework but not military intervention in the Article 5 context as the country did not seek authorization from the alliance to embark on its operation in Syria, Foreign Minister of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn said Friday in Moscow.

"Turkey did not ask NATO to authorize the offensive in Syria and it now has full rights to request help in the Article 4 context but not in the context of Article 5 because that would mean that NATO troops will become involved in Syria and fight the Syrian government. You understand the consequences of that, we are not there yet, I hope we will not get there," Asselborn said at a news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

