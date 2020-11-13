Turkey Capable of Overcoming Consequences of Arms Embargo - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Turkey has made significant achievements in developing its defense industry and is capable of overcoming the consequences of the arms embargo, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"In 2002, we fulfilled 62 defense projects; today, this figure has reached 700. We have increased the budget of our defense projects from $5.5 to $60 billion.

Seven Turkish companies are in the list of the world's biggest defense companies. Turkey is capable of overcoming all the difficulties created by foreign suppliers: their hidden and open embargoes," Erdogan said on late Thursday.

He stressed that Turkey had managed to launch the production of cameras for drones after Canada had imposed an arms embargo on Ankara over its involvement in the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Erdogan added that Turkey was not purchasing weapons, which it is capable of producing itself.