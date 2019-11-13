UrduPoint.com
Turkey Captures Top IS Militant During Operation In Northern Syria - Defense Minister

Wed 13th November 2019 | 07:21 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Turkish Defense Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Wednesday that a top militant of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) had been captured during Ankara's operation in northern Syria.

The minister called the captured terrorist an "important senior figure," as quoted by the Daily Sabah newspaper, but did not release the name of the jihadist.

Speaking at a security training symposium, Soylu also thanked Germany and the Netherlands for their readiness to accept the IS terrorists originating from these states.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to clear its southern border area of Islamic State militants and Kurdish militia, which Ankara believes to be terrorists. After a series of ceasefire arrangements with the United States and Russia, the active phase of the operation was terminated.

