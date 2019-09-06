UrduPoint.com
Turkey, China Pursuing Balanced Trade, Economic Relations - Turkish Trade Minister

Turkey and China are seeking to reach a more balanced trade and economic cooperation amid a significant increase in bilateral trade volume in recent years, Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Friday during a bilateral business forum in Turkey's Izmir province

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Turkey and China are seeking to reach a more balanced trade and economic cooperation amid a significant increase in bilateral trade volume in recent years, Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said on Friday during a bilateral business forum in Turkey's Izmir province.

"China has become the third biggest trading partner of Turkey after Russia and Germany. We look for the ways to maintain a balanced trade relation," Pekcan said at the forum, as quoted by Anadolu news agency.

According to the minister, bilateral trade has increased from $1.1 billion in 2001 to $23.6 billion in 2018.

She noted a significant trade deficit with China, adding that in 2018, Turkey exported $3 billion worth of goods to China and imported $20 billion worth of Chinese products.

Li Chenggang, China's assistant minister of commerce, who represents the Chinese side at the forum, said that Ankara and Beijing agreed to reach more balanced trade and economic relations.

