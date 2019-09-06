UrduPoint.com
Turkey, China Seek Balanced Bilateral Trade Ties: Ruhsar Pekcan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 06:03 PM

Turkey, China seek balanced bilateral trade ties: Ruhsar Pekcan

Turkey and China agreed on setting balanced bilateral trade and economic relations

IZMER (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Turkey and China agreed on setting balanced bilateral trade and economic relations.

The two countries fall short of their potential, Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said during her speech at the Turkey-China business Forum on Friday.

Pekcan underlined that bilateral trade volume between Turkey and China increased to $23.6 billion in 2018, up from $1.1 billion in 2001.

"China has become the third biggest trading partner of Turkey after Russia and Germany," she said.

Pointing at the trade gap between the two countries, Pekcan said: "We look for the ways to maintain a balanced trade relation."Li Chenggang, China's assistant minister of commerce, said Turkey's pistachio and dairy products will enter Chinese market. "We agreed on improving more balanced trade and economic relations with Turkey," Li said.

