Turkey Chooses Envoy to Israel Since 2018 Break-Up Over Attacks on Palestinians - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Turkey is likely to return its ambassador to Israel, as it has already selected one in an attempt to normalize relations with the Jewish state after Ankara terminated them in the spring of 2018 due to attacks on Palestinians, the Al-Monitor news outlet reported, citing well-informed sources.

The new ambassador, 40-year-old Ufuk Ulutas, is the chairman of the Center for Strategic Research at Turkey's Foreign Ministry and a political appointee who studied Hebrew and middle Eastern politics at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, Al-Monitor said.

Ulutas has also worked as the director of the Foreign Policy Studies at the SETA Foundation ” the Ankara-based public policy think tank ” that has close ties with the Justice and Development Party led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Sources familiar with Ulutas described him as "very polished," "very clever" and "very pro-Palestinian," the news outlet reported, adding that his nomination coincided with a routine rotation of Turkish ambassadors.

Along with Ulutas, Ankara appointed Hasan Murat Mercan, the current Turkish ambassador to Japan, as the country's new ambassador to Washington.

In May 2018, Ankara expelled its ambassador to Israel, with the move being triggered by deadly clashes between the Israeli forces and Palestinians, who protested on the Gaza border against the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem. The clashes resulted in the death of 60 Palestinians and the injury of more than 2,700. In response, Israel took the same step as Ankara did.

The tensions reportedly marked the worst diplomatic crisis between the two regional states since Israeli naval commandos raided a Gaza aid flotilla in 2010, which led to the killing of 10 Turkish activists and prompted a downgrade in diplomatic ties that lasted until 2016.