Turkey claims migrant killed by Greek fire on border

Pazarkule, Turkey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Turkish officials claimed Wednesday that one migrant was killed by Greek fire on the Turkey-Greece border where thousands of migrants have massed since last week.

"Six men were injured after live bullets were used," the Edirne governor's office in northwestern Turkey said, adding that one of the men later died of his injuries.