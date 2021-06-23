UrduPoint.com
Turkey Cleans Nearly 6,000 Cubic Meters Of Mucilage In Marmara Sea - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 07:45 PM

Turkey Cleans Nearly 6,000 Cubic Meters of Mucilage in Marmara Sea - Minister

Turkey has cleaned up almost 6,000 cubic meters of mucilage in the Sea of Marmara in the past 15 days, Minister of Environment and Urbanization Murat Kurum said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Turkey has cleaned up almost 6,000 cubic meters of mucilage in the Sea of Marmara in the past 15 days, Minister of Environment and Urbanization Murat Kurum said on Wednesday.

"The 15th day of our campaign to collect mucilage from the Marmara Sea is behind. On 22 June, we activated devices to provide oxygen supplement to our sea. With 430 cubic meters [of mucilage collected in the past day], we have cleaned a total of 5,738 cubic meters of mucilage from the Marmara," the minister tweeted.

Mucilage, also known as "sea mucus," has been surfacing in Turkish waters of the Sea of Marmara in recent months, caused by algal excretions. Scientists sounded the alarm, when the mud patch reached its biggest size ever and, according to Turkish authorities, began posing a risk to coastal cities such as Istanbul. As a result, the Turkish government launched a campaign and action plan in early June in order to clean up mucilage in the Sea of Marmara.

