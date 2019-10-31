UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Clears Mines, Explosives In Northern Syria

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:37 PM

Turkey clears mines, explosives in northern Syria

Turkish forces cleared mines and explosives in northern Syria on Thursday, the site of Turkey's anti-terror Operation Peace Spring

SANLIURFA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Turkish forces cleared mines and explosives in northern Syria on Thursday, the site of Turkey's anti-terror Operation Peace Spring.

Security forces defused mines and improvised explosive devices in Tal Abyad as efforts continue to return to normal life in the district with the Turkish military providing the basic needs of the population.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to clear northern Syria east of the Euphrates River of the terrorist PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the PYD/YPG.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Turkey European Union SITE Women From Refugee

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law marries another woman

7 minutes ago

Hungary Nuclear Reactor Shuts Down in Automatic De ..

1 minute ago

Religious parties to express solidarity with Kashm ..

1 minute ago

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan, Qas ..

2 minutes ago

Altering territory of IOK, a grave violation of in ..

11 minutes ago

Paint companies told to print manufacturing, expir ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.