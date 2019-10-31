Turkey clears mines, explosives in northern Syria

Turkish forces cleared mines and explosives in northern Syria on Thursday, the site of Turkey's anti-terror Operation Peace Spring

SANLIURFA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Turkish forces cleared mines and explosives in northern Syria on Thursday, the site of Turkey's anti-terror Operation Peace Spring.

Security forces defused mines and improvised explosive devices in Tal Abyad as efforts continue to return to normal life in the district with the Turkish military providing the basic needs of the population.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to clear northern Syria east of the Euphrates River of the terrorist PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the PYD/YPG.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.