UrduPoint.com

Turkey Closely Following Incident With US Drone Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 09:31 PM

Turkey Closely Following Incident With US Drone Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Turkey is closely following developments around the incident over the Black Sea involving a Russian aircraft and a US drone that crashed on Tuesday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Turkey is closely following developments around the incident over the Black Sea involving a Russian aircraft and a US drone that crashed on Tuesday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

"We have received information about the crash of a US drone ... We are closely following the incident and maintaining various contacts," Akar told journalists on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said a US MQ-9 drone fell in the Black Sea as a result of engaging in sharp maneuvering, and the Russian fighter jets sent to intercept it did not come into contact with it nor used weapons against it. The ministry said the air control of the Russian Aerospace Forces recorded the flight of the drone in the region of the Crimean peninsula in the direction of the Russian border.

The US European Command, in turn, said that the incident, which resulted in the complete loss of the drone, involved a Russian Su-27 aircraft which allegedly struck the drone's propeller during an "unsafe and unprofessional intercept" over the Black Sea.

Currently, the United States is conducting intelligence research in the Black Sea, using all technological means, according to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said, in turn, that Russia would try to retrieve the remains of the US drone in the Black Sea.

Related Topics

Drone Russia Turkey United States Turkish Lira Border All

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan reacts to clashes outside Imran Khan’s residence  

16 minutes ago
 US Working to Cut Brazil's Fertilizer Needs to Cur ..

US Working to Cut Brazil's Fertilizer Needs to Curb Russian Influence - State De ..

1 minute ago
 Ahsan for strict monitoring of edibles, action aga ..

Ahsan for strict monitoring of edibles, action against hoarders during Ramazan

1 minute ago
 Germany Appoints New Top General of Armed Forces - ..

Germany Appoints New Top General of Armed Forces - Defense Ministry

1 minute ago
 Change to Pension Age Clears France's Joint Parlia ..

Change to Pension Age Clears France's Joint Parliamentary Committee

1 minute ago
 US Sanctions 3 Bosnians for Corruption, Underminin ..

US Sanctions 3 Bosnians for Corruption, Undermining Stability - Treasury

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.