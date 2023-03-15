Turkey Closely Following Incident With US Drone Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Turkey is closely following developments around the incident over the Black Sea involving a Russian aircraft and a US drone that crashed on Tuesday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

"We have received information about the crash of a US drone ... We are closely following the incident and maintaining various contacts," Akar told journalists on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said a US MQ-9 drone fell in the Black Sea as a result of engaging in sharp maneuvering, and the Russian fighter jets sent to intercept it did not come into contact with it nor used weapons against it. The ministry said the air control of the Russian Aerospace Forces recorded the flight of the drone in the region of the Crimean peninsula in the direction of the Russian border.

The US European Command, in turn, said that the incident, which resulted in the complete loss of the drone, involved a Russian Su-27 aircraft which allegedly struck the drone's propeller during an "unsafe and unprofessional intercept" over the Black Sea.

Currently, the United States is conducting intelligence research in the Black Sea, using all technological means, according to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said, in turn, that Russia would try to retrieve the remains of the US drone in the Black Sea.