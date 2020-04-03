Turkey Closes 30 Major Cities for 15 Days to Contain Coronavirus - Erdogan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Turkey will close 30 of its major cities for entry and exit for a 15-day period, also banning citizens under 20 from leaving homes, to prevent further spreading of the coronavirus, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said earlier in the day that Turkey registered 2,786 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 20,921. The death toll increased to 425.

"Isolation is crucial, but we see violations. This is why we have to proceed from voluntary to mandatory isolation. Starting this night, exit from and entry to 30 large cities, and the city of Zonguldak, will be banned for 15 days, people under 20 are banned from walking on streets, and all those attending public places should wear masks," Erdogan said in his address to the nation.