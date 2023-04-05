Close
Turkey Closes Airspace To Aircraft Using Iraqi Sulaymaniyah Airport - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 10:06 PM

Turkey Closes Airspace to Aircraft Using Iraqi Sulaymaniyah Airport - Foreign Ministry

Turkey has closed its airspace for three months to planes flying to and from Iraq's Sulaymaniyah International Airport in the Iraqi Kurdish region due to the increased activity of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), banned by Ankara as terrorist, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Turkey has closed its airspace for three months to planes flying to and from Iraq's Sulaymaniyah International Airport in the Iraqi Kurdish region due to the increased activity of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), banned by Ankara as terrorist, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic said on Wednesday.

"Turkish airspace has been closed to aircraft which land/take-off at Iraq's Sulaymaniyah International Airport as of 3 April. The decision was taken upon the intensification of PKK terrorist organization's activities in Sulaymaniyah, infiltration by the terrorist organization into the airport and thus threatening of flight safety," the statement read.

The spokesman noted that the decision would initially be valid until 3 July 2023 and then reviewed in the light of developments that Ankara will closely monitor.

The armed conflict with the PKK began in Turkey in 1984 and resumed in 2015. The organization also deployed some of its bases in northern Iraq, and the Turkish armed forces conducted air and ground operations to destroy them.

