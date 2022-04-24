UrduPoint.com

Turkey Closes Airspace To Russian Planes Flying To Syria: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Turkey closes airspace to Russian planes flying to Syria: minister

Turkey has closed its airspace to Russian civilian and military planes flying to Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying Saturday by local media

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Turkey has closed its airspace to Russian civilian and military planes flying to Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying Saturday by local media.

The announcement marks one of the strongest responses to date by Turkey, which has cultivated close ties with Moscow despite being a member of the NATO defence alliance, to Russia's two-month military assault on Ukraine.

"We closed the airspace to Russia's military planes -- and even civilian ones -- flying to Syria. They had until April, and we asked in March," Turkish media quoted Cavusoglu as saying.

Cavusoglu said he conveyed the decision to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, who then relayed it to President Vladimir Putin.

"One or two days later, they said: Putin has issued an order, we will not fly anymore," Cavusoglu was quoted as telling Turkish reporters aboard his plane to Uruguay.

Cavusoglu added that the ban would stay in place for three months.

There was no immediate response to Turkey's announcement from Russia, which together with Iran has been a crucial supporter of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during the war-torn country's civil war.

Related Topics

NATO Syria Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Alliance Uruguay March April Media From

Recent Stories

Zelensky calls for meeting with Putin 'to end the ..

Zelensky calls for meeting with Putin 'to end the war'

2 minutes ago
 Kohli flops again as Bangalore dismissed for 68 in ..

Kohli flops again as Bangalore dismissed for 68 in nine-wicket IPL loss

2 minutes ago
 Revamping of PSEs critical for economic survival: ..

Revamping of PSEs critical for economic survival: LCCI

2 minutes ago
 Ukrainian, British Forces Preparing Provocation in ..

Ukrainian, British Forces Preparing Provocation in Lysychansk - Russian Defense ..

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine says Mariupol evacuation thwarted, six kil ..

Ukraine says Mariupol evacuation thwarted, six killed in Odessa

2 hours ago
 Tennis: Stuttgart WTA results - collated

Tennis: Stuttgart WTA results - collated

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.