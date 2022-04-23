UrduPoint.com

Turkey Closes Airspace To Russian Planes Headed To Syria - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2022 | 09:58 PM

Turkey closed its airspace to Russian military and civilian planes headed to Syria as the flight permission expired in April, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) Turkey closed its airspace to Russian military and civilian planes headed to Syria as the flight permission expired in April, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Saturday.

"We closed airspace to Russian military planes and even civilian planes flying to Syria.

We gave a three-month permission. They had permission until April. Our president told (Russian President Vladimir) Putin about it. The flights stopped then. So, the process is continuing via a dialogue on the Montreux Convention and other issues," Cavusoglu said, as quoted by the Sabah newspaper.

