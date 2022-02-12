UrduPoint.com

Turkey Closes Bosphorus Strait Over Malfunctioning Cargo Ship

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 08:17 PM

The Bosphorus Strait has been closed to traffic due to technical issues that have occurred on a coal-loaded ship, Turkey's Directorate General of Coastal Safety said on Saturday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The Bosphorus Strait has been closed to traffic due to technical issues that have occurred on a coal-loaded ship, Turkey's Directorate General of Coastal Safety said on Saturday.

"The Bosphorus was closed to ship traffic due to equipment malfunction on the Liberian-flagged vessel 'CHENG MAY', which is 295 meters (968 feet) long and carries about 170,000 tonnes of coal on board," the maritime authority said in a statement.

