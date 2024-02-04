Turkey Commemorates Its Worst Disaster Of Modern Times
Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Turkey on Tuesday holds pre-dawn vigils for the loss of more than 50,000 people -- and parts of entire cities -- in the earthquake-prone country's deadliest disaster of modern times.
Grieving Turks are still coming to terms with how a 7.8-magnitude tremor could upturn the lives of millions of people in a matter of seconds while they were still asleep.
An updated toll released Friday showed that 53,537 people had died across 11 southeastern provinces officially designated as the disaster zone.
The confirmed loss of 5,951 more lives in neighbouring Syria makes last year's February 6 earthquake one of the 10 deadliest in the world in the past 100 years.
Ancient cities such as Antakya have been effectively wiped off the map.
Others have gaping holes in place of apartment towers that toppled like houses of cards when the ground began to move at 4:17 am.
Shellshocked survivors stood outside in the freezing cold in their pyjamas and listened to those trapped under concrete slabs of debris scream in agonising pain.
"It's been a year, but it doesn't leave our minds," housewife Cagla Demirel told AFP in one of the container camps set up for hundreds of thousands of survivors in Antakya.
"Life has lost its spark," the 31-year-old said. "I have no family left to visit, no door to knock on, no pleasant place to be. Nothing remains."
