Turkey commemorates martyred Turkish diplomat

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Turkey on Tuesday commemorated one of its diplomats who was assassinated by an Armenian terrorist group in 1981.

"We remember with respect our martyr Cemal Ozen, Security Attach , assassinated by the terrorist organization ASALA in Paris on Sept. 24, 1981," the Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter.

Founded in 1975, ASALA is responsible for hundreds of bloody terrorist attacks.

From 1975 to 1984, Turkish ambassadors and diplomats around the world were targeted by Armenian terrorist groups.

ASALA martyred over 30 Turkish diplomats and officials in various attacks during that decade.

The Armenian terrorist acts intensified from 1980 to 1983, when 580 of the nearly 700 attacks occurred. The attacks ended in 1986.