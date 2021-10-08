UrduPoint.com

Turkey Community In Kosovo To Be Represented In Best Way Possible

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 07:26 PM

The Turkish community in Kosovo will be represented in the best way possible in the upcoming local elections, the head of the Kosovo Democratic Turkish Party (KDTP) said.Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Fikrim Damka, who is also Kosovo's regional development minister, evaluated the local elections to be held on Sunday

Damka said that their aim is to represent the Turkish community in Kosovo in the best possible way.

"During the election campaign, we can identify the problems more easily in one-on-one meetings with our people," Damka said.

KDTP plans to compete in Kosovo's Pristina, Prizren, Mamusha, Mitrovica, Gilan, and Victrin municipalities in the local elections.

Damka stated that it is necessary to be well represented at the municipal level in order to better defend rights in culture, education and health issues.

He recalled that Kosovo has been through many elections recently and pointed out that a stable government is necessary to further improve relations between Turkey and Kosovo.

Damka said: "We have put forth a lot of work in the 6-month period to date, and we are also carrying out a serious study on relations with Turkey.

"During this period, a team of experts from the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry came to Kosovo. Our teams will go to Turkey in the coming period We are also working on attracting Turkish investors in Kosovo."

