Turkey Completes Evacuation From Europe

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 01:02 PM

Turkey's vice president early Wednesday said over 2,800 Turkish nationals have been brought home at their request from nine European countries Turkey barred entry from to stem the spread of coronavirus

ANKARA , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Turkey's vice president early Wednesday said over 2,800 Turkish nationals have been brought home at their request from nine European countries Turkey barred entry from to stem the spread of coronavirus.

On Twitter, Fuat Oktay said the evacuation was completed at 6.00 a.m. (0300GMT) local time (GMT0300), and the 2,807 nationals will be put under 14-day quarantine in large dormitories located in the Istanbul and Kocaeli provinces.

"All measures for their health, safety, nutrition, and accommodation have been taken in line with the rules set by the Health Ministry and Science board [for coronavirus]," Oktay said.

Turkey last week closed its border gates to passengers from Germany, Spain, France, Austria, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, and the Netherlands to help stem the spread of coronavirus.

The virus' epicenter has moved from China to Europe, according to the World Health Organization.

Late Tuesday Turkey also confirmed its first death from coronavirus, an 89-year-old man. There are now nearly 100 confirmed cases in the country.

Worldwide, out of over 197,000 confirmed cases, the death toll now exceeds 7,900, while more than 81,000 patients have recovered, according to Worldometer, a website that compiles new case numbers.

The number of active cases is more than 107,000 -- 93% mild and 7% in critical condition, according to the website.

The World Health Organization has declared Europe the new epicenter of the virus, which first emerged in Wuhan, China last December.

