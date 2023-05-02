Turkey Completes Operations to Evacuate Citizens From Sudan - Foreign Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Turkey completed operations on Monday to evacuate its citizens from Sudan, the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Our evacuation operations, which began on April 23, 2023 in Sudan to ensure the return of our citizens, were completed today (May 1). During the evacuation, all capabilities of road, sea and air transport were used... At this stage, more than 1,700 of our citizens and about 300 citizens of 22 countries who asked for support have been safely evacuated from Sudan. Evacuation requests for our citizens remaining in Sudan will be considered separately," the ministry said.

It also expressed concern that "clashes in Sudan continue, despite all international initiatives, and that the number of civilian casualties is growing.

"

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires, but the conflict has not been settled yet.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes, the Sudanese Health Ministry has said. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has reported over 450 deaths and said more than 4,000 people had been injured.