Turkey Concerned About Russia-West Tensions - President Erdogan
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 02:20 AM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara is concerned about the tension between Russia and the West.
"There is a question about relations between Russia and the West. The situation causes our concern. Turkey considers it necessary to resolve the issue through dialogue," Erdogan said in an interview with the Turkish broadcaster NTV.