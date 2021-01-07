UrduPoint.com
Turkey Concerned About Violence At US Capitol - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 02:00 AM

Turkey Concerned About Violence at US Capitol - Foreign Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The Turkish Foreign Ministry said Wednesday it was worried by violence at the US Capitol Building and urged the rivals to exercise common sense.

Congress was in the middle of verifying the results of the US election but both chambers went into recess due to a breach.

The storming of the building led to an armed standoff between protesters and police. A woman was shot.

"We are following with concern the post-election events in the US that have led today to an attempt by demonstrators to seize the Congress building. We call on all sides to be reasonable and exercise common sense," the Turkish ministry said.

