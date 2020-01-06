UrduPoint.com
Turkey Concerned Over Fresh US-Iran Escalation - Erdogan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

Turkey Concerned Over Fresh US-Iran Escalation - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Turkey is concerned over the escalation in the US-Iran crisis and warns that the recent developments increase the instability in the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told CNN Turk.

On Friday, a US drone strike killed Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad, prompting Tehran to vow a harsh response. Both sides have exchanged several rounds of threats since then.

"We are following with concern the developments in the situation regarding the US and Iran, which increase the risk of instability in our region. This is related not only to what happened in Iraq, but problems also exist in Syria and now in Libya," Erdogan said.

