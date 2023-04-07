Turkey Concerned Over Possible Escalation of Ukrainian Crisis in Spring - Cavusoglu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Ankara is concerned about the possible escalation of the situation in Ukraine in the spring, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told news outlets of Germany's Funke Mediengruppe media group that there could be a possible counteroffensive by Ukraine in the coming weeks.

"We share the concern about the possible escalation in Ukraine in the spring months. We have always said ” there will be no winner in this war. We believe that the war will end with negotiations, so we continue to make efforts. We will continue our objective and balanced policy," Cavusoglu said at a press conference after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.