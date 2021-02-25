UrduPoint.com
Turkey Condemns Attempted Coup In Armenia - Cavusoglu

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 04:30 PM

Turkey Condemns Attempted Coup in Armenia - Cavusoglu

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Turkey sees the events enfolding in Armenia as an attempt to stage a coup, which it resolutely condemns, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Armenia's general staff demanded Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation in the wake of his decision to sack the first deputy chief of the general staff, who laughed at the prime minister's statement on the Iskander missiles. Pashinyan is set to address the nation soon.

"Wherever a coup takes place, we condemn this.

We condemn this attempt [to stage a coup in Armenia] resolutely. Criticizing the government and calling for its resignation is normal, while overthrowing the government with army assistance is unacceptable, as well as mere calls [to overthrow the government]," Cavusoglu said during his working visit to Budapest,

Stability in Armenia is vitally important for the implementation of the Karabakh ceasefire, therefore Turkey closely follows the developments in Yerevan, the foreign minister continued.

