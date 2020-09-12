UrduPoint.com
Turkey Condemns Bahrain, Israel Accord

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 05:23 PM

Turkey condemns Bahrain, Israel accord

Turkey strongly condemned the deal between Israel and Bahrain to normalise relations, describing it as a "fresh blow" to the Palestinian cause

Istanbul (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ):Turkey strongly condemned the deal between Israel and Bahrain to normalise relations, describing it as a "fresh blow" to the Palestinian cause.

US President Donald Trump Friday announced the "peace deal" between Israel and Bahrain, which becomes the second Arab country to settle with its former foe in less than a month.

Turkey's foreign ministry late Friday said Ankara was "concerned" by the move and "strongly condemned" the deal.

"The step will be a fresh blow to efforts to defend the Palestinian cause and will further embolden Israel to continue its illegal practices toward Palestine and its attempts to make the occupation of Palestinian territories permanent," the ministry said in a statement.

It said the move was contrary to the commitments under the Arab Peace Initiative -- which calls for Israel's complete withdrawal from the Palestinian territories occupied after 1967 -- and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a pious Muslim, is a strong advocate of Palestinian rights who has frequently criticised Israeli policies in the West Bank.

After last month's deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel, Erdogan warned Turkey could suspend diplomatic relations with the Gulf state in response.

