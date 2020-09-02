UrduPoint.com
Turkey Condemns Charlie Hebdo's Mohammed Cartoons

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 10:47 PM

Turkey condemns Charlie Hebdo's Mohammed cartoons

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Turkey on Wednesday denounced the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo's decision to reprint cartoons of the prophet Mohammed and condemned French President Emmanuel Macron's "unacceptable" declaration of support.

Charlie Hebdo, a target of a 2015 massacre by Islamist gunmen, marked the start of the trial of 14 suspects in the attack by republishing cartoons it originally ran in 2006 which incited outrage across the Muslim world.

Turkey, a predominantly Muslim but officially secular country, joined Pakistan in officially condemning the cartoons' republication, and criticised Macron for defending the magazine's "freedom to blaspheme".

"We strongly condemn Charlie Hebdo magazine's decision to republish caricatures that disrespect our religion and our prophet," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

