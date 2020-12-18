UrduPoint.com
Turkey Condemns Consulate Staff Arrest In Greece

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 09:35 PM

Turkey condemns consulate staff arrest in Greece

Turkey on Friday condemned the arrest on suspicion of espionage of a Greek employee at the Turkish consulate on the Greek island of Rhodes

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Turkey on Friday condemned the arrest on suspicion of espionage of a Greek employee at the Turkish consulate on the Greek island of Rhodes.

The Rhodes examining magistrate on Friday issued an arrest warrant for Sebahattin Bayram, a 35-year-old secretary at the Turkish consulate.

Greek media reported the arrest of another Greek national in connection with the case who worked on a ferry as a cook.

The Turkish foreign ministry said the espionage charge against Bayram also stemmed from his "taking photographs of vessels".

It said Greece violated international convention on consular relations by arresting Bayram, adding that the case against him was "constructed by certain circles willing to increase tensions in relations with Turkey".

