Turkey Condemns Coup In Myanmar, Calls For Release Of Detained Officials

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 02:44 PM

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the events unfolding in Myanmar on Monday, calling for the release of detained top officials and for compliance with the disputed election results

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The Turkish Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the events unfolding in Myanmar on Monday, calling for the release of detained top officials and for compliance with the disputed election results.

Earlier on Monday, media reported that Myanmar's State Counselor, Aung San Suu Kyi, and President Win Myint were detained in an early morning raid. Some other members of Myanmar's ruling party were also detained. Myanmar's military earlier vowed to "take action" against what they say were voter fraud in the November 8 election, which was won by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy.

"We are deeply concerned about the military coup in Myanmar and strongly condemn it ... We look forward to the immediate release of all elected leaders, politicians and civilians, who were reportedly detained. We call for the convening of a new parliament in Myanmar as soon as possible and to remove the obstacles posed to elected leaders and democratic institutions," the statement said.

Turkey also expressed hope that the recent events in Myanmar would not worsen the situation of the Rohingya Muslims living there in difficult conditions.

